US Philosopher remarks AI may possibly move on independently

US philosopher Noam Chomsky has claimed that there is a possibility for AI to "move on independently" in the future while discussing challenges posed by the technology in an interview.

The 94-year-old philosopher sat down with TalkTV UK's Piers Morgan for an interview during which he shared his views on the concerns raised globally about novel AI technology and climate change.

During the interview, he provided Morgan with a remarkable insight into the challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and climate change.

According to the eminent US philosopher, the idea that AI could one day wipe out civilization is unfounded, and he cautioned that failing to address climate change would have disastrous repercussions.

"It is possible to reach a point where AI might move on independently," he said.

Matt Clifford, Rishi Sunak's AI advisor, said that in just two years, technology could learn how to kill people, but Chomsky rejected that claim.

"That's mostly science fiction. It is possible to reach a point where AI might move on independently. But this is such a remote contingency it doesn't seem worth considering very seriously," he said.

"Especially when we think of the imminent catastrophes which are quite real," he continued.

He emphasised that there were more "real" problems that the world should efficiently look into such as climate change.

"We have a couple of decades to deal with climate change. If we don't we will pass irreversible tipping points - and there will be a steady decline to indescribable catastrophe," he said.

"We're now facing questions that have never arisen in human history, they will have to be answered soon, or else we're essentially finished," he continued.

"One, of course, is the threat of nuclear war, which is growing both in Europe and in Asia. The other is the inexorable march towards climate destruction," he added.

Chomsky criticised the West's involvement in Ukraine, arguing that the West's involvement in the conflict was a risky gamble, as he believed Putin would use his weapons if Russia faced defeat.

Furthermore, he warned of a potential disaster if Donald Trump is re-elected in 2024, claiming: "He is a major climate denialist. He denies global warming is taking place. He wants to maximise the use of fossil fuels, including the most dangerous of them, and eliminate regulations that might mitigate the catastrophe."

He added: "That's a death sentence for the hill."

However, Chomsky added that Ron De Santis, a candidate for president, poses a threat to free speech because he enacted a law in Florida that prohibits the "teaching of authentic American history" and instead "glories" the US.