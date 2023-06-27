Lewis Capaldi opens up about ‘the most difficult’ decision as he goes on touring hiatus

Lewis Capaldi - Scottish singer-songwriter, has announced that he will be taking a prolonged hiatus from touring due to his struggles with Tourette's syndrome.

His condition was brought into the spotlight during his recent performance at Glastonbury, which has sparked concerns about the impact it may have on his music career going forward.

In a statement posted on social media, the 26-year-old artist shared that he will not be touring "for the foreseeable future" as he needs to focus on his mental and physical health.

Capaldi acknowledged that the decision was ‘the most difficult of my life' but necessary for him to recover.

He wrote: “Hello everyone. First of all thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world,' he began.”

“The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, bit I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.”

“... on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

The Forget Me singer added, “I know I'm incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can't.”

The singer went on to thanks family, friends, medical practitioners and fans. He then concluded: “I'll be back as soon as I possibly can. All my love always, Lewis.”



