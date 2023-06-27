Pink left stunned as fan throws their late mother's ashes onstage during live concert

A shocking incident occurred during Pink's live performance, leaving the music icon miffed. A concert attendee threw an ashes-filled bag in the direction of the stage where Pink was performing.

A video making rounds on social media shows the music stalwart picking up the ashes in the middle of her concert happening at BST Hyde Park, London.

The singer asked in a deeply distressing manner, “Is this your mom?”

The incident happened during the rendition of Pink’s Just Like a Pill as shown in the video.

CREDIT: LORNE THOMSON/REDFERNS

However, the video did not capture the reaction of the bag-throwing attendee but it did capture the singer’s reaction who was visibly in disbelief.

She said, “I don’t how I feel about this.”

She continued with the song after setting the bag down.

Entertainment Weekly reports her representative’s hesitance towards commenting on the incident.

On the other hand, Pink shared an Instagram post that saw her reunion with fellow music icon Gwen Stefani.

Expressing respect for Gwen, Pink said, “I have always looked up to you as a big sister. You’re kindest. Thank you for spending the weekend with me.”

“I love you! Thank you for allowing me to share the stage with you,” Stefani responded in comments.



