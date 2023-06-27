K-pop group Fifty Fifty’s company provides update on fan café shutdown

On June 27th, their fan cafe was abruptly shut down by an external force and they soon shared a statement

K-pop group Fifty Fifty’s agency ATTRAKT has given an explanation behind their fan cafe shutting down and more details about the incident. They previously released a statement claiming Warner Music Korea was trying to get the members to violate their contracts.

On June 27th, their fan cafe was abruptly shut down by an external force and they soon shared a statement confirming that while the fan cafe was up and running again, they would take measures to ensure similar incidents didn't take place again.

“Hello, this is ATTRAKT.

We would like to inform you about the attempted shutdown of the official FIFTY FIFTY fan cafe that occurred at around 3 p.m. KST today.

This was not done by us but was done due to the unauthorized account takeover by external forces. We have confirmed that they have uploaded the post which says they are going to shut down the official fan cafe.

The managing account for the official fan cafe has been recovered, ATTRAKT is taking action as quickly as possible to ensure a smooth fan cafe use and prevent any further re-occurrences.

We would like to give our sincere apology for causing confusion to our fans.

Sincerely,

ATTRAKT.”