Elton John fans slam Piers Morgan over his Glastonbury comments

Elton John fans have recently slammed Piers Morgan over his Glastonbury comments on social media.



It is reported that John closed the festival on Sunday with his last UK performance which was appreciated by his fans and critics, giving it a “five-star” reviews.

However, Morgan took to Twitter and shared his views on the singer’s performance.

He wrote, “Is Elton having to read the words to all his own songs?”

In the following tweet, Morgan also remarked, “Who’s the Kiki Dee wannabe? All veering a bit karaoke, Elton…”

The renowned host referred to music artist Rina Sawayama, who joined the John for a rendition of the track, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

Following his tweets, John’s fans slammed Morgan and called him “attention-seeker”.

“Jesus Piers, even I’m not a huge Elton fan but even I can see he’s killing it, top performance!!” commented one user.

Another tweeted, “Switch off instead of moaning.”

“Read the room,” replied third user, while another fan asked, “Are you watching the same concert I’m watching??”

The musician’s fan penned, “Elton John has recorded almost 500 songs. Piers Morgan needs autocue to let him know whether to say good morning or good afternoon.”

“Not an uber fan of Elton but such a cheap dig from someone who wishes they had an ounce of the talent Elton John has,” added another user.