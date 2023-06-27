Rohit Saraf wishes 'Mismatched' co-star Prajakta Koli 'happy birthday' with unseen picture

Prajakta Koli turns 30-years-old on June 27

Mismatched actor Rohit Saraf has wished his co-actor Prajakta Koli 30th birthday with a rare photo.

Rohit shared a very cute black and white unseen picture of him and Prajakta. The duo, in the picture, can be seen sitting together on a sofa. The two looked adorable together in the photo.

The Vikram Vedha actor wrote: “@mostlysane Happy Birthday my Dimple! Endless season and it’ll still never be enough with you.”

Fans couldn’t resist expressing their feeling over the beautiful picture and the post. They have been dropping red hearts and showering love over the Mismatched duo.



One of the fans also commented: “My fav people.”

Rohit and Prajakta’s chemistry is loved and praised by many. The two shared screen in the most-watched Netflix show Mismatched in which they played the lead role of Rishi and Dimple.

The first season of the romantic show released in 2020 that received a great response from the audience. therefore, the makers renewed the show for another season.

After season 2, Rohit and Prajakta starrer show is all set to get another season soon.

Mismatched features Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Vihaan Samat, Devyani Shorey, Taruk Raina, Rannvijay Singha and others.