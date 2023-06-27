PCB issues important statement on ICC World Cup 2023 participation

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Tuesday that the Men In Green's participation in the upcoming ICC Men's World Cup 2023 as the team's participation in the tournament, hosted by India, is subject to government approval.
The ICC had earlier in the day announced the schedule for the thrilling tournament, with the Pakistan and India clash scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said: "The PCB requires the Government of Pakistan's clearance for any tour to India, including the match venues."
The board said it was liaising with the government for guidance, and as soon as it hears something from them, it would update the event authority — ICC.
"This position is consistent to what we had told the ICC a couple of weeks ago when they shared with us the draft schedule and sought our feedback," the PCB spokesperson added.
Ten teams will fight for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.
The tournament will be played in the round-robin format, with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.
The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.
“We are delighted to release the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule which is always a huge occasion ahead of any global event," ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice, said.
“Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be part of what we hope will be the greatest ever Men’s Cricket World Cup and we know in India the teams will enjoy a unique electric atmosphere concluding with the winners lifting the trophy in the biggest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad.”
Here is Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:
October 6 - vs Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad
October 12 - vs Qualifier 2 in Hyderabad
October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad
October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru
October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai
October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai
October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru
November 12 - vs England in Kolkata
Following the BHC order, the PCB also postponed the elections it had scheduled for tomorrow
Pakistani alpinist has scaled six 8-thousanders without oxygen and aims to climb all highest peaks without aid
Gold tally for Pakistan increased after cyclist Safeer Abid clinched one for cycling
As a royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Kate is a familiar presence in the Royal Box during the...
The 32-year-old follows the footsteps of Ruben Neves, who recently transferred from Wolves to the same league
Jackson originally moved from Senegal to Villarreal in 2019