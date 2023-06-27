PCB issues important statement on ICC World Cup 2023 participation

Pakistani team celebrating in this undated image. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Tuesday that the Men In Green's participation in the upcoming ICC Men's World Cup 2023 as the team's participation in the tournament, hosted by India, is subject to government approval.

The ICC had earlier in the day announced the schedule for the thrilling tournament, with the Pakistan and India clash scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said: "The PCB requires the Government of Pakistan's clearance for any tour to India, including the match venues."

The board said it was liaising with the government for guidance, and as soon as it hears something from them, it would update the event authority — ICC.

"This position is consistent to what we had told the ICC a couple of weeks ago when they shared with us the draft schedule and sought our feedback," the PCB spokesperson added.

Ten teams will fight for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

The tournament will be played in the round-robin format, with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

“We are delighted to release the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule which is always a huge occasion ahead of any global event," ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice, said.

“Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be part of what we hope will be the greatest ever Men’s Cricket World Cup and we know in India the teams will enjoy a unique electric atmosphere concluding with the winners lifting the trophy in the biggest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad.”

Here is Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 - vs Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad

October 12 - vs Qualifier 2 in Hyderabad

October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru

November 12 - vs England in Kolkata