Pakistan's complete schedule for ICC World Cup 2023

Pakistan will begin their campaign at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in the face-off against Qualifier 1 on October 6 in Hyderabad.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the match schedule for the showcase event, with the first two matches of the Men in Green against qualifiers on October 6 and 12, respectively.
10 teams will fight for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.
Meanwhile, the most anticipated match, the clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India will take place on October 15 in Ahmedabad.
If the West Indies qualify, they will be Q1 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers.
If Sri Lanka qualify, they will be Q2 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers.
If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.
If India qualify for the semifinals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.
The tournament will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.
The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.
“We are delighted to release the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule which is always a huge occasion ahead of any global event," ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice, said.
“Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be part of what we hope will be the greatest ever Men’s Cricket World Cup and we know in India the teams will enjoy a unique electric atmosphere concluding with the winners lifting the trophy in the biggest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad.”
