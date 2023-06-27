ICC announces World Cup 2023 schedule; Pakistan vs India on October 15

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Tuesday announced the schedule for the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, with Pakistan's clash against India slated for October 15 in Ahmedabad, India.
The mega event will kick off on October 5 with a repeat of the 50-over World Cup final in 2019 when England will take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Pakistan's first two matches in the event will be against qualifiers on October 6 and 12, respectively.
Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign with a match against Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad on October 6, which will be followed by hosts India's first match against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai on October 8.
A total of 10 teams will participate in the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League.
The final two spots will be decided at the end of the Qualifier tournament currently being played in Zimbabwe. The event will conclude on July 9.
Each team plays the other nine in a round-robin format, with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.
Ahmedabad
5 October – England vs New Zealand
15 October – India vs Pakistan
4 November – England vs Australia
10 November – South Africa vs Afghanistan
19 November – Final
Hyderabad
6 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 1
9 October – New Zealand vs Qualifier 1
12 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 2
Dharamsala
7 October – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Day Game)
10 October – England vs Bangladesh
16 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 1
22 October – India vs New Zealand
29 October – Australia vs New Zealand (Day Game)
Delhi
7 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 2
11 October – India vs Afghanistan
15 October – England vs Afghanistan
25 October – Australia vs Qualifier 1
6 November – Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2
Chennai
8 October – India vs Australia
14 October – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Day Game)
18 October – New Zealand vs Afghanistan
23 October – Pakistan vs Afghanistan
27 October – Pakistan vs South Africa
Lucknow
13 October – Australia vs South Africa
17 October – Australia vs Qualifier 2
21 October – Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 (Day Game)
29 October – India vs England
3 November – Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan
Pune
19 October – India vs Bangladesh
30 October – Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2
1 November – New Zealand vs South Africa
8 November – England vs Qualifier 1
12 November – Australia vs Bangladesh (Day Game)
Bengaluru
20 October – Australia vs Pakistan
26 October – England vs Qualifier 2
4 November – New Zealand vs Pakistan (Day Game)
9 November – New Zealand vs Qualifier 2
11 November – India vs Qualifier 1
Mumbai
21 October – England vs South Africa
24 October – South Africa vs Bangladesh
2 November – India vs Qualifier 2
7 November – Australia vs Afghanistan
15 November – Semifinal 1
Kolkata
28 October – Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh
31 October – Pakistan vs Bangladesh
5 November – India vs South Africa
12 November – England vs Pakistan
16 November – Semifinal 2
Eight teams have qualified for the event through the Cricket World Cup Super League, while the final two spots will be taken by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe.
If the West Indies qualify, they will be Q1, irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers.
If Sri Lanka qualify, they will be Q2, irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers.
If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.
If India qualify for the semifinals, they will play in Mumbai unless they are playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.
The tournament will be played in the round-robin format, with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.
The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.
“We are delighted to release the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule which is always a huge occasion ahead of any global event," ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice, said.
“Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be part of what we hope will be the greatest ever Men’s Cricket World Cup and we know in India the teams will enjoy a unique electric atmosphere concluding with the winners lifting the trophy in the biggest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad.”
