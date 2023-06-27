Prince William joined by Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner to promote ‘Homewards’

Prince William teamed up with British celebrity, Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner to promote his new project to end homelessness.

The Prince of Wales, 41, and the pop star, 50, visited Maindee Primary School in Newport, Wales, on Monday, June 26th, 2023, to learn how schools can play a role in intervening at the earliest point to prevent students from becoming homeless, via People Magazine.

William’s new Homewards project is aimed at uniting “an unprecedented network of organisations and individuals” by tapping into their expertise to “create and deliver a tailored plan to prevent homelessness in their areas,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Monday.

The five-year plan will be implemented in six flagship locations around the U.K., each of which will receive up to £500,000 in seed funding from Homewards. Findings from the flagship locations’ work will be used elsewhere across the U.K. and around the world.

“In a modern and progressive society, everyone should have a safe and secure home, be treated with dignity and given the support they need,” William said in a statement announcing the initiative. “Through Homewards, I want to make this a reality and over the next five years, give people across the U.K. hope that homelessness can be prevented when we collaborate.”

The Spice Girls have had a long history with the royal family. In 1997, the girl group was on hand to celebrate the 21st anniversary of The Prince’s Trust charity at the Manchester Opera House.

Moreover, Charles brought sons Prince William and Prince Harry to the premiere of Spiceworld: The Movie at London’s Leicester Square that same year.

Halliwell-Horner, 50, is a big advocate of campaigns for women caught in domestic violence and wanted to be involved in Prince William’s new project because women fleeing challenging situations often find themselves homeless.