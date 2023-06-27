Kusha Kapila decides to 'split' with husband Zorawar Ahluwalia after six years of marriage

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia got married in 2017

Kusha Kapila has decided to split with her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia.

Taking it to her Instagram, Kusha shared a post announcing the split. She elaborated that the decision to part ways has been made on mutual grounds, as the two of them wanted different things in life, and it wasn’t working out anymore.

The 33-year-old social media star requested for some time to recover from this phase as she calls it a 'tough ordeal' for them.

The Masaba Masaba actor wrote: “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives.”

“The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”

Zorawar also shared the same post informing the fans and followers about their separation.



Kusha is known to be a content creator. She has also been a part of many films like; Plan A Plan B, Ghost Stories, Case Toh Banta Hai, Selfiee and many more.

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia tied the knot in 2017, reports Pinkvilla.