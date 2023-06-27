Kylie Jenner reveals her one-year-old son’s name is officially changed

Kylie Jenner’s son is now officially named Aire Webster.



Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 32, welcomed their son on February 2nd, 2022, and already share a daughter, Stormi, 5.

The former couple had recently filed docs requesting to legally change the little one’s name from Wolfe Jacques Webster to Aire Webster, per TMZ.

In the documents which were obtained by the outlet in March, the parents said they “regret the initial name choice” and now that they “have had the chance to spend time with their baby, they believe the name Aire Webster is a better fit.”

But it seems Jenner refiled on June 22nd to have her 16-month-old son’s name legally changed to Aire, according to court documents obtained by People Magazine on Monday, June 26th, 2023.

The Kardashian star revealed the reason behind the change of name in an Instagram Story in March 2022. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” Jenner wrote at the time; however, she did not clarify if they were keeping the middle name Jacques.

Then in January, Jenner announced that her son is now named “Aire” which is pronounced as ‘air’ and not ‘airey’. According to People Magazine, the name means “Lion of God” in Hebrew.

According to Page Six, the couple apparently didn’t do enough research as fans were quick to point out that it’s also slang for “penis” in Arabic.

“God help her if she comes to the Middle East,” commented a fan, while one more chimed in, “all my Lebanese people [are] wheezing right now.”

Meanwhile, one TikToker joked that Jenner must have taken some inspiration from the popular series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

In a short video, the influencer used audio from the opening scene of the animated series — which describes the four elements: Water, Earth, Fire and Air — to imitate how he thought Jenner and Scott landed on their son’s name.

The slight jab didn’t seem to offend the Kylie Cosmetics founder, who commented two laughing emojis underneath the skit.