Sarah Ferguson wants 'every single person' to listen to her cancer journey

Sarah Ferguson is recalling her father's ordeal as she recovers from breast cancer.

Speaking about her dad, Major Ronald Ferguson, on the latest episode of Tea Talks, the Royal spoke about the history of cancer in the family.

“What sprang to mind was my father, when everyone rang him and said, ‘Why? No one wants to hear from you Ronald.”

“I don’t mind if no one wants to hear from me, because I’m telling you that I am doing this,” she told her podcast co-host, businesswoman Sarah Thomson.

“I am telling people out there because I want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go and get checked go and get screened. Go do it,” she added.

The Duchess admitted she went for the routine checkup upon the insistence of her sister.

She added: "Tuesday, two weeks ago, when my sister from Australia, said 'Sarah, get on with it'."

"I live in the Windsor area, it was a hot day, I didn't feel like going to London, easy to put it off and my sister, who's wonderful and from Australia, I normally do what she says, was so cranky.

"She said 'no go, I need you to go'. She was ringing me up about something else ... and getting forceful with me saying I had to go. And she's right. Thank you Jane."

Meanwhile, the Duchess of York is thankful for the doctors at Royal Free Hospital who ‘amazingly’ diagnoses her cancer before it was too late.