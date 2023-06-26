Hollywood talent agency lashes out at 'untalented' Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has been called out by a famous Hollywood talent agency's CEO after Spotify's snub.

The CEO of United Talent Agency (UTA) slammed the Duchess as untalented after the audio streaming giant put the kibosh on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

“Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent,” Jeremy Zimmer told Semafor at the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival last week.

“And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something,” he added.

Zimmer, who co-founded UTA in 1991, has represented major stars throughout his career including Mariah Carey, Bryan Cranston, DJ Khaled, Chelsea Handler and Kevin Hart.

The Hollywood entertainment industry's chief's comments come shortly after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost their lucrative deal with the streamer.

Earlier, Spotify's head of podcast innovation and monetisation has labelled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “grifters” after their $20m, multi-year deal to make podcasts with the streaming platform came to an end as Harry and Meghan made just 12 episodes.

