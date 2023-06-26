Pink praises Gwen Stefani, calls her the ‘coolest’ and ‘kindest’ person she knows





Following Gwen Stefani's opening act for So What singer Pink at BST Hyde Park in London over the weekend, Pink took to Instagram to express her admiration for the Hollaback Girl star in a heartfelt post.

"I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room," Pink wrote as she shared a backstage photo of the pair smiling.

"Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover,” she continued. "I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you."

Stefani reciprocated the admiration in the comments and wrote: "i love YOU! thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u this weekend.”

The No Doubt bandmate added, "U are such a rockstar, u speak the truth and i am constantly inspired by u !!! cheers to many more moments like this."

The Summer Carnival Tour by Pink featured performances by her, Gwen Stefani, Gayle, Tinashe, Sam Ryder, Sam Tompkins, Lyra, Maddie Zahm, and others over the course of two days at Hyde Park.

Pink and Stefani have been friends for more than a decade and have previously collaborated on stage. In 2012, they performed No Doubt's Just a Girl at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, which Pink has since incorporated into her own concerts by blending it with her hit single Funhouse.