Rick Astley's dream’ of playing drums to ‘Highway to Hell’ comes true





Playing the drums and singing a cover of AC/DC's Highway to Hell, Rick Astley, 57, performed on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival in England on Saturday.

"When I was a kid, my first experience of being in a band was playing the drums, and I've had many dreams in my life and one of my dreams was to perform at Glastonbury and that dream has come true today," Astley told the crowd at the festival.

"To make it even possibly bigger — which I don't know how we possibly could — is for me to play drums to the first record that I learned to play the drums to," he continued.

"I was a 15-year-old kid in my dad's greenhouse and I played this album to death. I broke this record learning the drums to it," revealed Astley about the 1978 album Highway to Hell, which also includes AC/DC's other hits like Shot Down in Flames and If You Want Blood (You've Got It).

Apart from his own hits, the '80s icon also performed a medley of songs and covered Harry Styles' As It Was during his set.

As a fitting end to his performance, Rick Astley concluded with his 1987 chart-topping hit Never Gonna Give You Up while expressing gratitude to everyone who had contributed to the setup.

He also added that he had never imagined he would have the opportunity to perform at the U.K.'s most renowned music festival.