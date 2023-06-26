Paralympian Ellie Simmonds opens up about emotional journey to find birth parents

(Picture: PA)

Ellie Simmonds, a paralympic swimmer, has made the astounding revelation that she was adopted.

The Paralympic gold-medalist recently reconnected with her biological mother after learning that she was given up for adoption at the age of just 10 days.

A new ITV documentary sheds light on the 28-year-old swimmer’s journey of finding her biological mother.

Ellie, who starred on Strictly with Nikita Kuzmin, discovered that her mother wished for her death rather than being born with achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism.

Her mother believed that she would be seen as ‘evil’ in the world, reports Metro UK.

“It has never affected me emotionally, until now. I never felt rejected or asked why my biological parents didn’t want me, ” The Mirror quoted her from the documentary.

“I never thought about it because I have always been focused on the future.”

The mother-daughter reunion in a five-hour-long emotional meeting seems to be paving the way for the rebuilding of their relationship.

In an emotional journey of finding her birth parents, Ellie tells that hospital records confirm her achondroplasia.

Ellie expressed her understanding towards her mother stating, “In a way, I understand when you don’t know anything about the disability and you get this. You’re going to be scared.”

Reflecting on the first meeting with her mother, Ellie said, “I didn’t realize that [the] time was passing by and it was amazing experience."