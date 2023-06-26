Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘unpicking the thread about their whole brand’

Experts have just accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘unpicking the thread about their whole brand’ with their own hands since the Spotify deal.



These revelations about Prince Harry’s potential and the dangers of his future rebranding have been brought forward by the founder of Borkowski PR, Mark Borkowski.

According to the Daily Mail he believes the lack of control Prince Harry has on his brand begs the question, “what role is there for Harry?” because “he's no style icon, he's no George Clooney, he's built for purpose and “they've got to establish what their brand is.”

“But I have severe doubts they're going to be clothes horses for Dior or Armani or whatever - as soon as one big name falls away others are likely to look at it.”

“Is this unpicking the thread about their whole brand and what it stands for?” he asked before adding that “that's why there's a crisis at the moment, not created by them, but the death of probably their most publicised contract. They haven't had the right team to deliver for them.”