Fans struggle to recognize Greg Wallace in youthful Instagram post

Greg Wallace, MasterChef judge, surprised his followers with a throwback photo in which his head was completely covered with hair.

Wallace posted a photo of himself in his youth on Instagram, but his followers initially didn't recognise him. The judge, 58, captioned the image "Young Gregg."

His fans and followers flooded the comment section expressing their views about his transformation. One follower wrote, “Looks nothing like you.” Another one said, “Wow! So different.”



One of his followers was taken aback by the judges’ young look, he said, “It’s a homage to the young, sultry look of Marlon Brando.”

Greg rose to fame through MasterChef.

The chef married to Anne-Marie in 2016 and the couple shared three children. He claims that his wife has revolutionized his life.

Their love story began via a question posted by Annie-Marie related to cooking to be answered by Gregg, reports Mirror UK.

Chef Judge later revealed that he texted the Italian (wife) first which kicked off their relationship.

Annie wasn’t sure if the message was from the real Gregg until they met in person.

Last year Gregg revealed about autism diagnoses of his son after realizing that his kid was having difficulty communicating.