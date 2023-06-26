Fans say Elton John is “greatest Glastonbury headliner ever”

Others like Paul McCartney, Andrew Garfield and Taron Egerton were spotted enjoying the performance

Elton John is being hailed as the “greatest Glastonbury headliner ever” after he gave the last performance of his final UK tour. The 76-year-old icon grew emotional as he finished the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour on the pyramid stage.

Hundreds of thousands of fans gathered to watch the music legend at Worthy Farm while a whopping 7.7 million viewers tuned in at their homes to watch the performance. After he promised the audience to deliver “hit after hit”, fans claimed he wholeheartedly delivered throughout the two-hour show.

He called four special guests on stage to perform with him with the notable absence of Britney Spears and Dua Lipa who were expected to appear on stage during his show.

The set, which is being called “life-affirming” by fans, was also watched by his husband David Furnish along with their children. Joining them were their celebrity friends Spice Girls and David Walliams who was also set to join him for a glamorous afterparty, according to reports.

Other major names like Paul McCartney, Andrew Garfield and Taron Egerton were spotted also enjoying the performance before they joined him at the party.

After the epic performance, the only major disappointment for the fans was the missing stars who were supposed to perform with Elton. 41-year-old Britney Spears was rumoured to be joining him to perform their song Hold Me Closer.

He also end up singing the part designated to Dua Lipa for the track Cold Heart as she too was unable to make it there.