Popstar Paula Abdul unveils her unstoppable drive for success and impact

Picture: Getty

Paula Abdul, a popstar and American Idol judge, has no intention of quitting or slowing down anytime soon. On June 19, Paula, who turned 61, said, "I have just scratched the surface" of life.

In conversation with People, Paula declared her past year as a trajectory change in her life and career.

“Turning 60 this past year was incredible and trajectory change for my life and career, now I want to build and leave a legacy behind,” she told the publication.

She continued, “Legacy of support, kindness, and help for those who can’t stand up for themselves. Self-assuredness that you can do anything as well as to learn to techniques of combating bullies.”

According to her, talent plays only half a role in one’s success the rest is done by perseverance and undying belief in oneself.

Commenting about her transition from popstar to a judge in American Idol, Abdul declared herself ‘Queen of renaissances.’

She added, “I love doing what I do and I love spreading joy.”

Paula revealed that she’s producing a couple of television projects, adding that she’s also building live shows.

She expressed her admiration for Project Angel Food, an organization that provides medically tailored food for free to patients affected by life-threatening illnesses.

She said this organization makes sure that no one feels left behind and everyone gets a sense of love. They make people feel heard and taken care of, she added.