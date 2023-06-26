Christina Aguilera rocks NYC concert in sequined bodysuit

The bodysuit was covered with colourful sequins that caught the crowd’s attention

Christina Aguilera looked absolutely stunning in a sequined bodysuit as she took the stage by storm in New York for the Pride Island concert. The 42-year-old singer made for a lovely sight as she performed her biggest hits.

Keeping with the theme of the event, the bodysuit was covered with colourful sequins that caught the crowd’s attention on stage. When stepping out onto the stage, she donned a pair of black sunglasses with white pearl detailing and she was also covered up with a black vinyl duster.

According to Billboard, the singer shouted “What the f*** is up, New York Pride!” after making her way in front of the audience.

The first song she chose for the show was one she hadn’t performed since back in 2021, a remix version of Your Body. Some of the other smash hits in her setlist included Genie In A Bottle, Come On Over (All I Want Is You), the ballad Beautiful, What A Girl Wants and Dirrty.

While performing her ballad, the background of the stage displayed social media posts and what a negative impact they can have on young people and their body image.