Sarah Ferguson thanks fans for ‘support’ after cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson has thanked fans and friends for their ‘kindness and support’ as she shared her first social media post after breast cancer diagnosis and successful surgery.



Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Sarah shared a post with a flower and wrote, “Thank you so much for such kindness and support.”

Earlier, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother confirmed on the latest episode of her podcast that she has had a single mastectomy after a routine check-up found that she had breast cancer.

She also urged people to make sure they have checks for cancer.

In a podcast released on Monday, which she recorded the day before the surgery, Ferguson talked about the importance of having the medical checks, referencing her father who had died of prostate cancer.

“It’s very important I speak about it. I don’t mind if no one wants to hear from me,” she said in her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah.

Sarah’s spokesperson said the Duchess was recovering at her home in Windsor where she lives with Andrew.

Despite their divorce in 1996, the couple remain close friends.