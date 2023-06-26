Patti LaBelle flubs 'The Best' lyrics during tribute performance for Tina Turner

During tribute performance for Tina Turner at the BET Awards 2023, singer Patti LaBelle apparently forgot the song's lyrics.

The crowd had to assist the Godmother of Soul when she lost the words to Tina's "The Best" while performing it.

People.com reported LaBelle taking the stage in the signature style of Turner. She captivated the audience with her vocal prowess. She had an issue with teleprompter and she was unable to see the lyrics.

"I can't see the words and I don't know," she told the crowd. "I'm tryin', y'all!"

Labelle, 79, also hilariously asked, “why my background singers are calling back my memorable performance of ‘The Christmas’ in 1996.”

During her performance at National Tree Lightening Ceremony, cue cards that provide lyrics and prompts were arranged incorrectly which caused confusion for her at that time.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll queen Tina Turner died at the age of 83 battling a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland.

Labelle said on stage, “God Bless you, Tina Turner!”

“I am honored that I can pay tribute to the late music queen.”

The BET Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.