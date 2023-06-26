 
Monday June 26, 2023
National

Families of army martyrs raising questions after May 9 vandalism: DG ISPR

ISPR Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry is addressing press conference

By Web Desk
June 26, 2023

Director General (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Monday that the families of army martyrs are raising questions over the May 9 incidents.

The statement came during the DG ISPR's — the army's spokesperson — press conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi as he came down hard on the May 9 vandals and the people responsible for inciting hate against the military.

More to follow...