Britney Spears team was afraid she'd refuse to meet her mother Lynne Spears

Britney Spears' team did not tell her about her mother's visit until she knocked on her door, revealed insider.
According to Us Weekly, the Toxic hitmaker’s team was afraid she would say refuse to meet her estranged mother.
Hence, Britney was in dark about her mother flying to Los Angeles and only got to know about it when she had already landed.
“Britney didn’t know her mother was coming into town,” the insider said, revealing that the popstar’s team actually coordinated Lynne's visit.
“Britney’s team wanted it to be a surprise because they didn’t want Britney to say no,” the insider noted.
This comes after Britney confirmed in her Instagram post that she met her mom after three years and almost a year and a half after her conservatorship termination.
"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years… it’s been such a long time… with family there’s always things that need to be worked out… but time heals all wounds !!!" Britney wrote.
"And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT!!!
“I love you so much!!! Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years!!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!" she added.
The Hold Me Closer singer also reconciled with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears after the two had some tension in their relationship in the past year.
“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family [relieved face emoji] !!!” she wrote on Instagram.
