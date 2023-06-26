King Charles extends support to Prince William for ‘Homewards’ project

Britain King Charles has extended support to his elder son Prince William after the Prince of Wales launched a new project ‘Homewards’ - a UK-wide programme to end homelessness.



The palace, on behalf of the King, retweeted Prince William’s message after he unveiled the project, saying “Today we are incredibly proud to unveil #Homewards - a UK-wide programme to end homelessness.”

King Charles also tweeted in support of Prince William, “As a new five-year programme @HomewardsUK is launched, The Prince of Wales is unveiling six flagship locations to be given new space, tools, and relationships showcasing what can be achieved through collective efforts to prevent homelessness.”

The future king launched the new UK-wide initiative aiming to show that it is possible to end homelessness and make it "rare, brief, and unrepeated", Kensington Palace announced.

"In a modern and progressive society, everyone should have a safe and secure home, be treated with dignity and given the support they need," William said in a statement.

