King Charles warned over reconciliation with Prince Harry

Britain’s King Charles has been warned over reconciliation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid reports the monarch is ‘keen’ to heal rift with the younger son.



Commenting on New York Post report titled: “King Charles ‘keen’ to heal rift with Prince Harry”, a royal fan said, “While Charles probably would like to heal the rift between him and Harry, he also has to be mindful that, as the figurehead of the UK and Commonwealth, he has to think about more than just Harry.”

The royal fan further said, “Harry and Meghan’s popularity is at an all time low due to how they have repeatedly trashed his family and his country. Harry has blamed everyone else for all of his problems but does not accept that he alone is responsible for the choices he made in his life.

“Bringing them back into the Royal fold now doesn’t seem like a smart move. He can still love his son without making a public spectacle of whatever relationship they might have at the moment. Also, allowing Harry back in without Harry apologizing and displaying a huge helping of humility would certainly portray Charles as weak and bowing down to a son that has a lot of maturing to do still.”

Another commented, “As his Father I totally get this; as King he has to be careful because they are toxic and have so many terrible things not about the family but the British people. It's a fine line I suppose.”



