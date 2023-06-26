Rebel Wilson on wedding plans with Ramona Agruma: 'We'll do a beautiful compromise'

Rebel Wilson revealed she and her fiancée Ramona Agruma can't seem to finalize their wedding plans because they have very different ideas.

Speaking to E! News, the Pitch Perfect star said that even though they have really different ideas about their big day, they will do a “beautiful compromise.

However, the biggest hurdle in their wedding planning is Wilson’s work commitments as she has to film two movies this year.

"Ramona and I have discussed a lot, but it turns out we have different ideas about what the wedding should be," the actor shared.

"So I don't know. I don't know who's gonna win,” she added. “We'll do a very beautiful compromise."

She went on to share that the wedding planning is going "very slow,” revealing, "I've got two movies to shoot this year."

“And with a 7 month old…so we'll probably get into it more next year," she said referring to her daughter Royce Lillian

The actor went on to gush over her ladylove, saying, "Ramona is so loving and thoughtful, and she's just such a good partner."

"It's weird. It's kind of like she came into my life at the exact right time, and then the surrogate getting pregnant and Ramona was really into that.

She concluded, “So, it was kind of awesome. It just kind of came together at the right moment."