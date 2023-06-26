Nawazuddin Siddiqui to share screen with Shehnaaz Gill for first time

Nawazuddin and Shehnaaz are going to feature in a song sung by B Praak

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill will be sharing screen for the first time ever in a song titled, Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai.

On June 25th, Nawaz shared the official poster of the music video, in which he will be starring along with Shehnaaz.

Both the actors are known for their specific genre of work. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor is widely admired for playing mostly serious roles.



Meanwhile, the former Bigg Boss contestant just made her debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was an action thriller film with a mix of comedy, drama and romance.

Now, the two stars will be seen together in a never seen before avatar.

The upcoming love song, Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai, is sung by B Praak and belongs to the album named, Zohrajabeen. The song is set to release on July 3rd as mentioned on the poster.

This is not the first time, Nawaz is collaborating with B Praak. The duo previously worked together in the song Baarish Ki Jaye which became a global hit.

As far as the film line-up is concerned, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has some extremely outstanding project coming his way namely Haddi, Adbhut and Noorani Chehra, reports India Today.