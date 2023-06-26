‘Hannah Montana’ star Emily Osment announces engagement to boyfriend Jack Anthony

Emily Osment is ready to walk down the aisle with her ‘magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person’ of fiancé, Jack Anthony, as the couple got engaged over the weekend.

In an Instagram post shared on late Sunday night, June 25th, 2023, the Hannah Montana alum broke the news.

The former Disney star, 31, shared an up-close look at her ring, which had a square-cut diamond and a circular emerald stone placed side-by-side on the gold band. In the backdrop, her fiancé looked on smilingly standing in front of a beautiful scenery.

“This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend,” she wrote in the caption.

“I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy. I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack.”

Osment reportedly began dating Anthony in 2021 following her break up with longtime boyfriend Jim Gilbert earlier the same year.



Fans and friends took to the comment section to express their excitement over the news and sent the Young Sheldon actress love.

Allison Janney wrote, “So happy for you,” adding a kiss emoji and three red hearts.

Spy Kids star, Daryl Sabara, who was briefly linked romantically to Osment in 2002, congratulated on the happy news. “Congrats Emily!!” he wrote while also adding a heart emoji.

Former Disney actor, Greg Sulkin, commented enthusiastically, “I LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE this!!!!” along with four red hearts.

Actress Ashley Newbrough, 35, wrote, “Congrats lovers!”

Arrow star, Katherine McNamara penned, “CONGRATULATIONS”