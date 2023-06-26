Henry Cavill relaxes at home as 'The Flash' tanks at box office

Henry Cavill fans called it karma after DC shelved 'The Man Of Steel's cameo in 'The Flash'

The Flash continued disappointing at the box office as the film moved at a snail's pace in minting money.

On the other hand, Henry Cavill posted photos of his house on Instagram, describing a serene atmosphere as he enjoyed his home's soothing vibe.



Many fans called it a karmic justice for the DC’s Superman after he was abruptly shelved from the universe before being called againm, as per PopCulture.

The actor showed he was relishing in good weather, food and company via his photo and a video of the home.

“In my happy place this Sunday, cooking away in the Wild Kitchen with my lady and my hounds,” The Mission Impossible star penned.

“I just wanted to take a moment to say, officially, to the fans I met and stood in front of in Brazil and Poland recently that you have touched my heart. Thank you so very much. I want you to know that you are greatly appreciated. Thank you.”

However, the star's quiet and smooth weekend was oppositely turbulent for the speedster movie.

The movie fared poorly at the box office due to unsatisfactory ticket sales.

Some fans put the onus of failure shelving the role of Cavill’s superhero and added the recasting of Superman was a blunder.

Previously, a bombshell report in The Hollywood Reporter disclosed that multiple endings were shot for the movie, in one in which Cavill, as Superman, appeared with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

However, the ending was discarded as new bosses James Gunn and producer Peter Safran took charge of the DC Studios as they reportedly justified cutting this ending to avoid confusing the fans.