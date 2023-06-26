Prince Harry insisted podcast with Prince Archie, Lilibet on Spotify

Prince Harry wanted to have a specialised episode on his children in failed podcast.

The Duke of Sussex, who had signed a multi-million dollar deal to produce content with Spotify, wanted to discuss the upbringing of Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie in one of his content proposals.

While the idea was slated by the bosses, Bloomberg reports that the Duke "mostly stuck by his own" ideas after talks with "multiple producers and production houses".

With a major concern for difference of opinion, Meghan and Harry quit their deal with Spotify, announcing: "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

A source told The Sun: "There’s no question of a headline-grabbing, public parting of the ways.

“Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan and is looking for some great ideas going forward.

“But the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas. The deal’s continually under review which is normal for ones of this magnitude.”