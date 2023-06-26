Marvel means business as they shot down drone over 'Secret Invasion' set

MCU, under Kevin Feige's leadership doesn't play around with content protection

It seems Kevin Feige does not joke around when it comes to protecting Marvel projects from unwanted fan intrusion; even he has to shoot a drone for it.

Revealing in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Samuel L. Jackson has said the studio went to extreme lengths to protect the privacy of The Secret Invasion as they shot down one flying drone hovering the sets of the new Disney+ series, which was feared to be in the quest to leak spoilers.

The veteran star also added the production tracked another drone to its pilot and nabbed him.

"They shot one down. And they followed one back to where the dude was. They found him, and, yeah, they got him."

Earlier, Emilia Clarke, also part of Secret Invasion, revealed her scary casting experience after a "[terrifying]" video meeting with Marvel's security team that led her to be scared someone would "come and kill [her]:."

"I was like, 'I think a man's going to come and kill me if I say anything.'"

The Iron Man actor Don Cheadle, who also appeared in Secret Invasion, took a funny dig at MCU's infamous leakers Spider-Man's Tom Holland and Hulk's Mark Ruffalo.

"They didn't just hold up a picture of Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland and say, 'Don't be like these guys?'"