Sarah Ferguson leaves hospital after 'successful' breast cancer removal surgery

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has undergone a surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer.



The Duchess of York, 63, was delivered the cancer news after a recent routine mammogram. Now, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother has returned to home after a 'successful operation.

Fergie was reportedly released from King Edward VII hospital in Marylebone, London, on Sunday and is now recovering at home with her family in Windsor. A friend of the Duchess has described the operation as "successful".

The friend has revealed that the Duchess has been told that the "prognosis is good" thanks to the "early detection".

"It's been a difficult time but she is very grateful to the medical staff who carried out the mammogram and detected it early and the medical staff who looked after her these last few days, she is incredibly thankful," A friend of Ferguson has revealed.



She is said to be back home at Royal Lodge recuperating with her family, including Prince Andrew, 63, and daughter Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 33.



The breast cancer was spotted early due to routine screening and she spent several days in a London hospital this week, according to reports. She was notably missing this week from attending Royal Ascot due to her operation. Before going into hospital, she spoke about her diagnoses on her new podcast 'Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah', which will be aired tomorrow.