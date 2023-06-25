Nasa MAVEN probe images reveal ultraviolet wavelengths on Mars

Nasa's Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN) mission captured ultraviolet views of the planet at different points along its orbit around the sun. — Nasa/File

Nasa's space probe photographed our solar system's fourth planet at its closest approach to the sun, during its summer season, and as it passed facing the sun with its northern hemisphere.

The images were captured by the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN) spacecraft twice, in July 2022 and January 2023, respectively.

The blue planet in the image represents ozone in Mars' atmosphere, while the white and blue areas represent clouds or haze in the planet's sky.

The new images show the planet's surface to be tan or green.

According to Nasa officials, "by viewing the planet in ultraviolet wavelengths, scientists can gain insight into the Martian atmosphere and view surface features in remarkable ways."

The pictures were shared by the US space agency on June 22, when Mars was near opposite ends around the sun, capturing the red planet’s seasonal change.

Mars also rotates like Earth, causing it to witness four different seasons.

However, the duration of the season is two times longer compared to Earth because a year on Mars its is almost twice that on Earth.

The fourth planet in our solar system orbits the nearest path to the sun when its southern hemisphere is tilted towards it, whereas the northern hemisphere is tilted towards the sun when it's further away, according to space.com.

These tilts and distances cause temperatures to go up.

The boost in temperature causes more turbulence, stronger winds, and larger dust storms in the southern hemisphere, causing turbulent weather on the planet.

The Nasa space probe MAVEN, launched in 2013, also identified hydrogen loss from Mars.

This information from the red planet will allow scientists to study further the evolution of Mars

"Understanding atmospheric loss gives scientists insight into the history of Mars' atmosphere and climate, liquid water, and planetary habitability," Nasa said.