Brad Pitt says Angelina Jolie going to take children away from him, spills source

Brad Pitt has recently expressed his concern because of this legal battle with his ex, Angelina Jolie who he believed would take the children away from him.



A source revealed to OK! magazine that Pitt “believes Angelina will stop at nothing to get what she wants — which is to take the children away from him”.

It is pertinent to mention that the former couple share Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The source spilled, “He’s convinced that all of her actions are retaliatory.”

“They can’t resolve things peacefully. This long, drawn-out battle isn’t likely to end anytime soon,” added the source.

The outlet previously reported that Jolie accused Pitt of verbally and physically abusing both herself and some of their children during a 2016 flight from France to the United States.

At the time, the source close to the family revealed, “There was some satisfaction on Angelina’s part that the public heard about the level of abuse she and the children were exposed to.”

“She feels it should have had more of an impact on Brad’s reputation. She won’t forgive Brad — and she certainly won’t forget,” explained the source.

However, Pitt rejected all allegations of abuse and called it “completely untrue”.

Meanwhile, the former pair are involved in a legal battle since 2016 from French winery selling rights to custody issues.