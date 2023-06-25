Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s kids feel ‘so grown up’ after becoming aunts and uncles

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s seven kids are happy to be aunts and uncles to Ireland Baldwin's baby daughter

The latest cover story of Romper features Hilaria Baldwin, who discusses how her children are coping after their stepsister, Ireland Baldwin, gave birth to her daughter, Holland, at the age of 27.

"My kids get a kick out of it," the 39-year-old entrepreneur said. "They feel like they're so grown up; they're like, 'Well I can do this because I'm an uncle now.'"

Talking about her new role, she said "I love being a grandmother," adding that she "sends things to Ireland all the time. My favorite swaddle or my favorite bathtub or whatever. The towels, all these things."

Hilaria Baldwin and her husband Alec Baldwin have a total of seven children together. They have three daughters named Ilaria Catalina Irena (9 months old), María Lucía Victoria (2 years old), and Carmen Gabriela (9 years old), as well as four sons named Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas (2 years old), Rafael Thomas (8 years old), Leonardo Ángel Charles (6 years old), and Romeo Alejandro David (5 years old).

Alec Baldwin has a daughter named Ireland, who is 27 years old, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

In May, Alec's daughter Ireland became a mother for the first time, making Hilaria and Alec first-time grandparents. During her attendance at the PEN Literary Gala in New York City, the mother of seven spoke to PEOPLE about the joyous occasion.

"We're so excited," Hilaria told PEOPLE of the newborn, adding, "You're going to make me cry!"