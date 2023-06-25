Katie Price’s mum criticises Peter Andre for leaving her daughter ‘at her lowest ebb’

Katie Price’s mother Amy has recently criticised her daughter’s ex-husband Peter Andre for pursuing her daughter to become rich and famous.



In her new book, The Last Word, Amy claimed that she cautioned her daughter not to get involved with Peter prior to the former couple participated on ITV’s I’ m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2004.

Amy writes, “Katie ignored her advice at the time and the pair went on to have a five-year relationship during which she claims the Mysterious Girl star 'manipulated rows' on their reality show to make Katie look bad,” via The Sun.

Amy, who battled terminal illness for five years, further said in the book, “I've lived on the sidelines for years, forced to sit back as lie after lie has been printed about my daughter.”

“As I approached death, I thought it was high time I speak up and set the record straight. Her marriage to this man left her at her lowest ebb and set the scene for further toxic betrothals,” she disclosed.

Amy continued, “He wanted to be rich and famous, and my daughter unwittingly became part of the plan. My daughter is no angel, but she became a sacrificial lamb in a celebrity slaughter the moment she paired up with Peter Andre.”

The 71-year-old author added, “From the word go, something didn't feel right about Peter; I had an inkling that he wasn't who he claimed to be.”