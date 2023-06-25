Lizzo opens up about the downside of her friendship with Adele

Lizzo has recently opened up about the downsides of her friendship with singer Adele.



Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, the About Damn Time hit-maker revealed she relied on Adele for a “fun night out” while she sent text to Harry Styles to “translate the British slang Love Island contestants” use.

Sharing the disadvantage of hanging out with Adele, Lizzo said, “Adele is the best drinking buddy – she is a great friend as well but we always have so much fun when we have a night out.”

“The only downside is, I don’t always remember everything,” stated the Truth Hurts crooner.

Lizzo mentioned, “I love the British accent but even though we speak the same language, it sometimes feels worlds apart.”

While talking about Harry, Lizzo disclosed, “When I am watching Love Island – I will have to text Harry Styles and ask, ‘What does don’t mug me off mean?’”

Meanwhile, Lizzo performed at Glastonbury over the weekend ahead of headline act Guns N’ Roses.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer could not play a headline slot of her own after she took long time to respond to an offer made by organisers.