BTS’ Suga gives advice to young idols and trainees

He revealed that he has achieved all of his goals so now all he wants to do is continue to be a part of BTS

Suga from the K-pop group BTS became the first male solo artist to appear on the cover of Vogue Japan in the magazine’s 24-year history. In the accompanying interview, he discussed his decade-long career as an idol, his advice for young artists and more.

The rapper revealed that he feels he had achieved all of his goals so now all he wants to do is continue to be a part of BTS. He reflected back on the time when he used to be a “nameless artist” and showed his appreciation for the global fame that he has achieved.

“I have been working as an artist and making music since before my debut, but back then I was one of those nameless artists who made music that no one would listen to. Now, I’ve been able to meet my fans and see many people that listen to my music. I am always grateful for that.”

He explained that because he has grown so much in his career, his relationship with music has changed as well as how he deals with fame and anxiety. When looking back at his own growth as an artist, he shared his advice with the younger idols who admire him.

“Everything will be fine. There will be times when you feel at your worst. I’ve had that kind of time too. But when you look back at it, it becomes a memory, and you can learn from it. It’ll be okay in the end.”