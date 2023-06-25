Hailey Bieber flaunts her toned abs as she steps out for breakfast with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber steps out for breakfast with husband Justin Bieber , flaunting toned abs in LA outing

During the weekend, Justin and Hailey Bieber were spotted grabbing breakfast in West Hollywood, California. The married couple chose to keep it casual as they headed out for their meal.

In the photographs, Justin Bieber is seen wearing loose-fitting jeans and a white t-shirt, which he paired with an oversized gray sweatshirt and a backward-worn baseball cap.



Whereas the 26-year-old founder of Rhode Skincare, who recently interviewed Kim Kardashian, sported a white crop top that exposed her toned midriff.

The supermodel paired it with low-rise tan slacks that featured pleats down the middle.

She completed her look with narrow sunglasses and a center-parted bob haircut, exuding an effortless cool vibe.

Hailey and Justin Bieber were recently seen on a romantic date in New York City's West Village neighborhood before their breakfast outing.

Hailey looked beautiful in a bubblegum pink satin slip dress, which she wore with black pointed-toe slingback shoes and a matching leather shoulder bag.

She accessorized with layered gold and diamond necklaces and small diamond studs, while her hair was styled in a slicked-back bun and she wore natural makeup.

The Stay singer on the other hand, kept his attire casual with a black t-shirt, whitewashed jeans, and white shoes.