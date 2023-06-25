Ioan Gruffudd, Alice Evans still embroiled in legal battle after separation

The former couple worked together on the set of the film '102 Dalmatians'

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans had one of the most infamous divorces in the industry, yet despite separating in 2021, they’re continuing to face off in court. The former couple worked together on the set of the film 102 Dalmatians.

They are still taking trips to court to settle over the arrangements of their divorce as well custody of their two daughters, 13-year-old Ella as well as nine-year-old Elsie.

Gruffudd initially filed for divorce in March 2021 soon after his wife took to social media to claim that he walked out on her and their daughters. “Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me.’ I’m so sorry.”

Gruffudd soon spoke out about the separation, saying: “It's an extremely difficult time for the family, our thoughts are with our children obviously right now and I'd really respect a little bit of privacy right now, thank you.”

After things seemingly settled down, Evans took to social media to claim that her former husband had been cheating on her with a younger woman for three years. “So it turns out my husband, after two years of telling me I'm a bad person and I'm not exciting and he no longer wants to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad... has been in a relationship for three years behind my back.”

Things only grew worse between the two, as Gruffudd filed for a restraining order against Evans and she requested her fans for money to help with the legal battles against the former. She was then under suspicion of child abuse, neglecting her children and violating the restraining order against her.

In another shocking turn of events, their daughter Ella filed for a restraining order against her father and his girlfriend Bianca, who is 21 years younger than him. It remains to be seen how these several conflicts will be solved as the family continues to be embroiled in multiple legal battles.