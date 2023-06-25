Margot Robbie stuns in pink as she kicks off ‘Barbie’ press tour

The actress could be seen pulling off several poses as she sat in a pink convertible on a Beverly Hills street

Margot Robbie looked absolutely stunning in her pink get-up in new pictures posted to the official Instagram page for the Barbie movie. The post officially marked the beginning of the press tour for the highly anticipated flick.

The 32-year-old actress could be seen pulling off several poses as she sat in a pink convertible on a lovely Beverly Hills street. She recently left fans in awe by appearing in a teaser for the Greta Gerwig live-action film which is based on the character of the doll Barbie.

She was a lovely sight to behold as she donned a pale pink pleated skirt with a matching bralette top that perfectly showed off her toned figure. Keeping up with the theme, she paired the outfit with a pair of open-toe pink heels and a pink bag slung over her shoulder.

Her glossy blonde hair was parted down the middle in a sleek hairdo and left to flow down her shoulders. To finish off the look, she added a pair of dainty earrings and white sunglasses.

The Australian actress pulled off a few poses while standing next to the convertible, truly embodying the role that she is set to play in the upcoming film. She also took her place inside the car as she turned to direct a sunny smile at the camera while a row of trees stretched behind her in the bright Los Angeles weather.

The caption for the post read: “It’s the best day ever! The Barbie press tour has officially begun.”