'Meghan Markle's letter to King Charles destroys hope of reconciliation'

King Charles III, Prince William and other senior royals have no immediate plans to reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the couple's persistent attacks on the firm.

The 74-year-old monarch and his son Prince William, heir to the throne, do not seem to forget the Sussexes's attacks on the Firm, and they have lost their trust in the couple, a palace insider has claimed.

However, Charles would remain kind to his younger son Harry, daughter-in-law Meghan. And the newly crowned King would also show his love and affection to his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet despite all the crisis, the source has claimed.

While, a royal commentator has claimed that Prince Harry's wife's letter to Charles, expressing her concerns about unconscious bias in the Royal family, seems to have put paid to any hope of reconciliation.

Sharing his thoughts on the reported rift between the royal family and the Sussexes, Camilla Tominey said while some of the "frostiness" seemed to ease in the build-up to the Coronation, the King and the Royal Family are in "no hurry whatsoever to bury the hatchet".

"The emergence of a letter written by Meghan to the King, expressing her concerns about unconscious bias in the Royal family, seems to have put paid to any imminent hope of reconciliation," Tominey, according to Express UK, added.



The royal family's recent moves and behaviour towards the California-based couple's explain that they are not in rush to make amends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior working royals in March 2020 and relocated to the Us to live a financially independent life, but their interviews, podcasts and Harry's memoir Spare have put a strain on their relationship with the Firm.



Harry's relationship with his father and brother turned sour after the Duke stepped away from the royal family. After the couple's shocking move, King Charles stopped taking his son's calls.