Meghan Markle is ‘taking a major professional leap on her lonesome’

Meghan Markle allegedly plans on ‘taking on Hollywood’ with this ‘major professional leap on her lonesome’.
These claims and admissions have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
According to News.com.au, “Back in 2020 when they pitched in the land of the free and realised that nothing actually was, it was Harry plus Meghan who went about signing contracts with fat dollar figures attached including with Netflix, Spotify and Wall Street investment firm Ethic, all of them together.”
“But now, with this WME development, for the very first time since Megxit, here is the duchess taking a major professional leap on her lonesome.”
Even an inside source echoed similar sentiments and explained, “This deal is about making Meghan a power player in Hollywood.”
Before concluding they also weighed in to say, “Even though she is, of course, an actress, this isn’t about movies or shows for Meghan to star in, it is about creating projects for her to produce – she wants to run the show.”
