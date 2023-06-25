Lana Del Rey's mic cut off at Glastonbury as curfew hits following late start

Lana Del Rey experienced a complete microphone cutoff during her performance at Glastonbury as she exceeded the curfew after starting her set 30 minutes late.

The 38-year-old singer kept festival attendees waiting anxiously as she was scheduled to perform on the Other Stage at 10:30 PM but did not appear until approximately 11 PM.

Although Lana began her set energetically, she quickly addressed her tardiness, offering a peculiar explanation that her hairstyling had taken longer than expected. She even invited a stylist on stage to put the finishing touches on her look.

While Lana had pledged to deliver her planned set, she was abruptly halted midway through her performance when the midnight curfew was enforced.

According to Glastonbury regulations, music cannot be played on the major stages past midnight. Lana's set was originally scheduled to conclude at 11:45 PM but extended beyond that by more than 15 minutes.

After being cut off, Lana resorted to communicating with the audience without a microphone, using gestures. Her devoted fans swiftly caught on to her request and began singing her popular hit "Video Games" in unison.

Undoubtedly, Lana had saved her most beloved track for the finale, and the crowd enthusiastically sang it on her behalf when she could no longer perform vocally.

In an attempt to make it up to her fans, Lana descended from the stage and greeted those in the front row, joining them in singing "Summertime Sadness" and signing autographs.



