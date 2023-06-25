Harper Beckham shows off her culinary skills alongside dad David Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham, known for his aspirations as a chef, may have some competition from his younger sister, Harper, who is already displaying remarkable cooking abilities at the age of 11.

In an Instagram post, Victoria Beckham, 49, shared an endearing video featuring her husband, David Beckham, and their daughter, Harper, cooking together. Fans were left in awe of Harper's culinary prowess, as the father-daughter duo prepared a delightful feast of fresh salsa and chicken burritos while offering a glimpse into their opulent Cotswolds home.

The footage showcased Harper confidently chopping onions as she expertly crafted the salsa, while David took charge of the burrito preparation. The background music added to the joyous atmosphere as Harper displayed her salsa dance moves and playfully waved a tea towel in the air, wearing a beaming smile throughout.





David Beckham also shared that their lunch choice was inspired by Victoria's close friend Eva's new movie, Flamin' Hot. In his own words, "We are making burritos, inspired by Flamin' Hot movie by Eva, our friend."

Accompanying the video, Victoria captioned, "Salsa Saturday!! When @Davidbeckham and #HarperSeven are inspired by @Flaminhotmovie @Evalongoria!! Kisses @peggygou."