Meghan Markle ruined ‘imminent hope of reconciliation’ between Harry and Charles

Meghan Markle may have caused more harm than good between the relationship of her husband, Prince Harry with his father, King Charles III.

According to royal commentator Camilla Tominey, while some of the “frostiness” seemed to ease in the build-up to the Coronation, via Express.co.uk.

The King and the Royal Family are in “no hurry whatsoever to bury the hatchet.”

“The emergence of a letter written by Meghan to the King, expressing her concerns about unconscious bias in the Royal family, seems to have put paid to any imminent hope of reconciliation,” Tominey added.

The comments come days after an insider told Us Weekly that the monarch “loves his son” but his relationship with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, remains strained.

“There’s no doubt he wishes to avoid Harry and Meghan until he sees some positive change on their end,” the source added of the king who last saw his youngest child, 38, in May during his coronation ceremony.

However, Meghan stayed in the U.S. with their two children Archie, 4, and Lili, 2.

According to reports, while Charles was happy to see his son at the Coronation, he did not get a chance to interact with Harry, as he merely stayed in his home country for 27 hours.

“My understanding is [Harry] didn’t have any interactions with the Prince or Princess of Wales but that he did have a conversation with his father the night before,” royal expert Nick Bullen told Us Weekly last month.

Given how the Coronation panned out, Bullen added that this was “possibly the beginning of the end of the Sussex interaction with the royal family.”