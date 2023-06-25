Kamal Haasan comes on-board with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone for 'Project K'

Kamal Haasan has officially teamed up with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone for film, Project k.
The makers of the film confirmed the news in a tweet with the caption: “Welcoming the greatest actor UIlaganayagan @ikamalhassan. Our journey becomes universal now. #ProjectK.”
Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin. It features prominent Indian actor including Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.
Reportedly, Kamal will be locking horns with Prabhas in the action film. The movie is largely dependent on VFX and graphics.
Nag’s directorial has been completed at almost 70–75 percent. According to the reports, Deepika and Amitabh have a few scenes left to shoot.
The Tamil actor has invested almost INR 150 crore in the actioner. Reports suggest that it is almost double the amount of Prabhas’ fee.
According to reports of India Today, the film is being made on a budget of INR 500 crore making it the most expensive film of the Indian film industry.
Nag Ashwin’s Project K is slated to hit theatres on January 12, 2024.
